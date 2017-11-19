Syrian forces regain control of last major ISIS stronghold

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2017

Islamic State (ISIS) has lost control of the last significant town it held in Syria, a military news service run by Hizbullah said on Nov. 19.

The Syrian army and its allies took complete control over Albu Kamal, the Hizbullah news service reported.

ISIS now controls only a few villages along the Euphrates and patches of nearby desert as well as isolated pockets in other parts of the country.

President Bashar Assad’s forces had declared victory over ISIS in Albu Kamal earlier this month, but the terror group’s jihadists staged a counter-attack using sleeper cells hidden in the town to temporarily regain control, Reuters reported.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias has driven ISIS from much of its territory in the north, including its former capital at Raqqa.

While the SDF and Syrian forces supported by Iran and Russia have mostly avoided conflict with each other, Syrian and Iranian officials have said that Damascus will seek to regain control over areas held by the SDF.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments