Syria-North Korea missile cooperation: Assad said to visit top-secret base

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

Syria, with the cooperation of North Korea and Russia, is constructing a secret facility to manufacture long-range missiles in a rural area outside the port city of Tartus, a Syrian opposition website reported.

The Zamanalwsl.net website said that Syrian President Bashar Assad recently visited the facility under the guise of a tour to visit supporters.

“This is a facility for developing and manufacturing long-range and ballistic M600 missiles – which is the secret name that the SSRC (Scientific Studies and Research Center gave to them,” the website reported.

“The facility manufactures missiles according to the Iranian ‘Fateh 110′ model,” according to the report.

Read More . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments