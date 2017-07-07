Swamp gas: Poll finds rich whites dominate in the capital of anti-Trump dissent

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2017

Washington, D.C. residents have turned the nation’s capital into the “capital of national dissent,” according to The Washington Post.

In a new poll, the Post found that 33 percent of Washington, D.C.’s 672,000 residents have taken part in protests against President Donald Trump.

Most of them are wealthy white people, the poll found.

The poll found that 53 percent of whites in D.C. have participated in anti-Trump protests compared to 16 percent of blacks and 36 percent of Hispanics. The city’s adult population is 45 percent black and 39 percent white.

The Post also quoted D.C. resident Justina Jackson, 28, a black assistant pastry chef who voted for Hillary Clinton, who said that she is accustomed to being disappointed in government, no matter which party is in the White House, and that Trump is no different.

“I’m used to stuff not going my way,” she said. “There’s always some kind of obstacle I have to overcome just because I’m a young African American female. I don’t have a lot of sympathy for people who are upset about Trump.”

The poll found that about half of D.C.’s college graduates and residents from households with incomes exceeding $100,000 participated in anti-Trump protests while just 20 percent of residents without college degrees and 16 percent of those earning under $50,000 attended a protest.

One white protester, Sarah Ronnebaum, was quoted by the Post as saying: “Given the ups and downs of the first five months, I’m surprised that we’re not dead yet.”

Also quoted by the Post was Raynard Styles, 47, a black maintenance worker who said he voted for Trump because “we needed a change; we needed to fire everybody.”

Styles told the Post he would never consider attending an anti-Trump protest even if “I disagree with him. Because he’s still my president, and I’m an American first.”

The Post suggested that Trump deserves the city’s cold shoulder, saying “Trump and his advisers have also alienated Washingtonians with an often abrasive, freewheeling style that challenges more genteel traditions embedded in the city’s political culture.”

“It seems a lot harsher; it feels a lot meaner; it feels more like facts don’t matter anymore,” said Keith Krueger, 60, who is white and runs an educational nonprofit.

Krueger told the Post he attended the Women’s March — a march that drew criticism from some African Americans in the early planning stages because the initial organizers were all white — and “one of the environmental ones.”

Letters to the Editor __ Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments