Swamp-drainer Kellyanne Conway hints at concerns D.C. private schools may blacklist her children

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2017

Private schools in the nation’s capital who present themselves as beacons of diversity may not be so open-minded when it comes to the kids of a top Donald Trump adviser.

“Kellyanne Conway is worried establishment elites in Washington … are so prejudiced against Trump that she won’t be able to get her kids into private school,” according to a report in the New York Post’s Page Six.

Conway, the mother of four, is moving to D.C. to be counselor to the president.

Conway’s husband, George, is the lawyer who wrote the Supreme Court brief when Paula Jones sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment.

Conway told Page Six that “I would not characterize myself as ‘worried’ so much as amused by the silence and sighs on the other end of the phone when friends and allies have made preliminary inquiries on our behalf.”

While the schools tout their “diversity,” Conway said, “for some, there is a comfort in sameness.”

Conway raised her concerns about D.C. private schools to other parents at the Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood, New Jersey on Dec. 28 when two of her children performed in a concert with other students.

Page Six quoted a source as saying that Conway “had experienced some good-natured razzing from the left-leaning parents at Elisabeth Morrow. But after the concert, all the parents converged on Kellyanne, congratulating and sucking up to her. Kellyanne is asking everyone with connections to D.C. schools for help.”

