‘Surprised’? Trump suggests he and Kim Jong-Un could be friends

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he actually has a “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who the president has referred to in the past as “Little Rocket Man.”

“I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-Un,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Jan. 11. “I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.”

Trump said his comments that all options are on the table with North Korea and even insults of Kim Jong-Un are part of a broader strategy.

“You’ll see that a lot with me … and then all of the sudden somebody’s my best friend. I could give you 20 examples,” Trump told the Journal.

Asked if he had spoken with the North Korea leader since his inauguration, Trump avoided giving a clear answer, saying, “I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”

On Jan. 9, South Korea and North Korea held their first formal talks in more than two years to discuss Pyongyang’s participation in the Winter Olympics to be held next month in the South.

In a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Jan. 10, Trump welcomed the resumption of talks, saying the U.S. may hold a dialogue with North Korea when the timing and conditions are right.

In the interview, Trump also credited China’s support for efforts to put more pressure on the North to give up its nuclear weapons program but called for more cooperation from Beijing, saying “they can do much more.”

