Surprise poll: Nation backs Trump on migrant children’s plight, blames parents

June 22, 2018

Illegal immigrant parents are more to blame than the U.S. government for the separation of some 2,000 children from their families, respondents said in a new poll.

In the Rasmussen poll, 54 percent of likely voters said that they think the parents are more to blame for breaking the law.

Only 35 percent said the government is more to blame.

Additionally, 54 percent of those polled agreed with President Donald Trump’s assertion that “The United States will not be a migrant camp. And it will not be a refugee-holding facility – it won’t be.”

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on June 19-20.

Meanwhile, columnist Pat Buchanan warns that “catch and release” will turn the stream of immigrants coming from Central America into a “river.”

“Under U.S. law, teenagers and tots cannot be detained for more than 20 days and must be held in the least-restrictive facilities. But if the children cannot be separated from the parents as they await trial, both will have to be released to keep families together,” Buchanan noted, adding that “We are back to ‘catch and release.’ ”

When that news hits Central America, “the migrant stream moving north will become a river that never ceases to flow,” Buchanan wrote.

“Is there a liberal, progressive, Christian way to seal a 2,000-mile border, halt millions of migrants from crossing it illegally and send intruders back whence they came? Or does the preservation of Western nations and peoples require measures from which liberal societies today reflexively recoil? Does the survival of the West as a civilization require a ruthlessness the West no longer possess?”

Buchanan continued: “While our forefathers would not have hesitated to do what was needed to secure our borders and expel intruders, it is not a settled matter as to whether this generation has the will to preserve the West.

“Progressives may parade their moral superiority as they cheer the defeat of the “zero tolerance” policy. But they have no solution to the crisis. Indeed, many do not even see it as a crisis because they do not see themselves as belonging to a separate tribe, nation or people threatened by an epochal invasion from the Third World.”

