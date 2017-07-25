Study uncovers over 8,000 instances of double voting in 2016 election

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2017

A study by the non-partisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) found 8,471 instances of double voting in the 2016 elections.

The GAI, which was co-founded by Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer and former Breitbart Executive Chairman Steve Bannon, analyzed data from 21 states.

Related: Eleven states have counties with more registered voters than voting-age citizens, July 23, 2017

GAI says it was only able to examine results from 21 states because it encountered numerous hurdles in gathering state voter data, including: “exorbitant costs,” woefully disorganized and incomplete data, and “outright rejected requests” from states.

Still, “extending GAI’s conservative matching method to include all 50 states would indicate an expected minimum of 45,000 high-confidence duplicate voting matches,” the GAI report said.

In the data it was able to examine, GAI reported it found that 7,271 ballots were cast in more than one state by individuals with the identical first and last name, middle initial, birthdate, and partial Social Security number. Another 1,200 double votes meeting the same criteria were detected within the same state.

GAI said the statistical “probability of correctly matching two records with the same name, birthdate, and Social Security number is close to 100 percent.”

The 37-page study is unique in that while most past voter fraud analyses have used statistical models to project fraud rates, the GAI report identified actual matches of real votes cast using public voter information rolls.

“There are currently no government agencies or private entities that compare all state voter rolls to detect duplicate voting fraud,” the report said.

GAI says the 8,471 instances of double voting it uncovered “should be investigated to determine whether two votes were cast by the same person or if identity theft occurred.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation__Drop Us A Line

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments