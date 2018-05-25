Soros targets California, spends millions in district attorney races

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2018

George Soros is sinking millions of dollars into an effort to reshape the U.S. criminal justice system.

Soros is currently targeting district attorney races in California, where elections are set for June 5.

The leftist billionaire is backing candidates who favor lower incarceration rates, crackdowns on police misconduct and changes in a bail system that they argue discriminates against the poor, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“These people who want to create their own social policy are not worthy of the office,” former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told the newspaper. “If they win in San Diego or Sacramento, L.A. is next.”

The report noted that Soros’s team scripted and paid for a television ad in which Noah Phillips, who’s running in Sacramento County, attacked his opponent for failing to ever charge a police officer who shot a civilian.

More than $1.5 million in Soros funds went to a political action committee to support San Diego County candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright, who attacked policies “criminalizing poverty” and pledged to form a police misconduct unit.

Jones-Wright’s opponent, career prosecutor Summer Stephan, has yet to match the money donors spent against her campaign. Her $1.1 million support came mostly from police unions and other prosecutors, the Times reported.

Soros’s spending reached nearly $3 million this week on races for district attorney positions, the report said.

In Alameda County, incumbent District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said she was surprised to be on the Soros target. The registered Democrat earned endorsements from U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and other organized labor and Democratic groups.

Yet, she’s being attacked from the left, with Soros PAC accusing her of implementing “racist” stop-and-frisk policies, the report said. Her opponent, civil rights lawyer Pamela Price, promises to end such policies and blasted O’Malley for being supported by law enforcement groups.

