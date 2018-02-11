Soros secretly transforming U.S. justice with donations in local D.A. races

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2018

George Soros is attempting to influence local criminal justice policies across the nation by pumping millions of dollars into the campaigns of left-leaning district attorney candidates, a report said.

From 2015 to 2017, the leftist billionaire donated $9 million to local D.A. candidates.

The amount he is spending on the races is usually “only seen in gubernatorial, congressional or presidential campaigns,” The Daily Caller noted in a Feb. 8 report.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, the Soros-funded political action committee Justice & Public Safety last year donated $100,000 to Portsmouth, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales.

“And he did it without anybody finding out until after the campaign,” The Daily Caller noted.

Soros’s “support for Morales never became public during the campaign, possibly because Morales filed her campaign finance reports on paper, rather than online, making it more difficult for reporters to scrutinize the filings,” the report said. “Reports that are filed online are uploaded into a statewide data base of campaign finance reports, making them easily discoverable. Manually filed reports, on the other hand, require either personally visiting the city registrar or requesting them via mail.”

Justice & Public Safety PAC’s spending on behalf of Morales (known as “in-kind” contributions) included more than $82,000 on polling, media advertisements and direct mail leaflets in the last two weeks of the campaign in November 2017.

Soros’s support of Morales “gave her an enormous fundraising edge over her challenger, Portsmouth attorney T.J. Wright,” The Daily Caller noted. “The $106,000 Soros spent on Morales’s behalf single-handedly more than doubled all contributions to Wright’s campaign, according to Wright’s campaign filings.”

Morales first won the seat in a special election in 2015 with 48 percent of the vote. In her Soros-funded campaign, Morales won 63 percent of the vote even though three of her most influential backers had withdrawn their support in June.

State Sen. Louise Lucas, Circuit Clerk Cynthia Morrison and School Board Vice Chair Costella Williams announced via Facebook they would not support Morales’s re-election.

