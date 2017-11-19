Soros, Pelosi, new Virginia governor headline donors’ resistance summit at California resort

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2017

A group of some of the Democratic Party progressive wing’s top donors and politicians gathered at a posh California resort last week to plan the next moves of the so-called “resistance”.

The secretive three-day conference of the Democracy Alliance at the La Costa Resort, which concluded on Nov. 17, included speeches by billionaire George Soros and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the Washington Free Beacon reported, citing documents it obtained from the confab.

Also making a “special appearance” was Virginia governor-elect Ralph Northam.

Democracy Alliance president Gara LaMarche wrote in a letter to attendees that President Donald Trump’s victory of Hillary Clinton was “the most cataclysmic election of modern history.”

Members of the Democracy Alliance “each pledge to direct hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to approved left-wing groups,” the Free Beacon report said. “The group continued its tradition of secrecy, promising all members and guests of the summit their participation would ‘remain confidential.’ ”

The Democracy Alliance has never made its commitment decisions available to the public.

The first page of the conference agenda lays out “participation guidelines,” explaining that the Democracy Alliance is a “safe place” for donors and activists to meet. Guests are instructed not to share members’ names with the press and not to post to any social media sites, to contact Democracy Alliance if “the media or a blogger” contacts them, and to “refrain from leaving sensitive materials out where others may find them.”

The agenda listed some of attendees, who included failed California candidate Sandra Fluke, CNN contributor Van Jones and Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden.

Jones headlined a Nov. 16 dinner on “going outside the bubble” and learning from Trump voters.

Not listed on the agenda was a Nov. 16 happy hour hosted by Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

Not listed in the agenda or spotted at the resort was billionaire Tom Steyer, one of Democracy Alliance’s most prominent members in the past, the Free Beacon reported. Pelosi publicly reprimanded Steyer earlier this month for running a $10 million ad calling for Trump’s impeachment.

