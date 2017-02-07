Soros-funded network backing legal challenges to Trump’s immigration order

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2017

The Open Society Foundations, founded by leftist billionaire George Soros, is bankrolling a number of organizations that have filed legal challenges to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

“Leftists have no regard for the security and well-being of the American people. To the contrary, they have been busy filing lawsuits around the country in an attempt to thwart the president’s attempt to keep Americans safe from radical Islamic terrorists. And Soros is keeping the money train going,” Joseph Klein wrote for FrontPage Mag on Feb. 7.

Trump’s order temporarily suspended entry into the United States of non-U.S. residents from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Characterizing the order as an outright “Muslim ban,” liberal groups quickly sued to stop it – which District Court Judge James Robart did late last week.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that pressure groups funded by George Soros are litigating to keep U.S. ports-of-entry wide open to terrorists and other people who hate America,” Matthew Vadum, senior vice president of the Capital Research Center, told LifeZette.

The Open Society Foundations has contributed at least $35.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which was one of the first groups to represent plaintiffs challenging Trump’s executive order.

“President Trump’s war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll. This ban cannot be allowed to continue,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

Jamil Dakwar, Director, ACLU Human Rights Program, wrote an article originally appearing in the Qatar government-owned Al-Jazeera, which made the charge that “President Trump’s un-American and unconstitutional action doesn’t just violate the Refugee Convention – it flies in the face of other sources of international law that bind us.”

The International Refugee Assistance Project at the Urban Justice Center and the National Immigration Law Center, also funded in part by Soros, have participated in the litigation. Taryn Higashi, executive director of the Center’s International Refugee Assistance Project, is an Advisory Board Member of the Open Society Foundation’s International Migration Initiative.

“The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) at the Urban Justice Center is outraged at the executive order signed by President Trump that suspends all refugee resettlement for 120 days, bans refugees from Syria indefinitely, and reduces the number of refugees to be resettled this Fiscal Year to 50,000,” the progressive advocacy group stated in a press release. “Denying thousands of the most persecuted refugees the chance to reach safety is an irresponsible and dangerous move that undermines American values and imperils our foreign relations and national security.”

Klein wrote that “this is the kind of hysteria the left traffics in. Why didn’t these bleeding hearts cry out when only a very tiny percentage of Syrian refugees admitted to the United States by the Obama administration were the truly persecuted religious minorities who were the victims of genocide? These religious minorities included Christians and Yazidis, whom were virtually ignored by the Obama administration.”

