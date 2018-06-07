Soros blows millions, strikes out in California

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2018

California’s voters thoroughly rebuked George Soros’s attempt to transform the criminal justice system in the Golden State.

Incumbents in district attorney contests in Sacramento, San Diego and Alameda counties rolled to victories on June 5 over liberal candidates heavily funded by the leftist billionaire.

In Sacramento County, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert declared victory over Soros-funded Noah Phillips. With all precincts reporting, Schubert had 64 percent of the vote compared to 36 percent for Phillips, according to returns posted by the Sacramento County Elections Office.

“This is a good day for the people,” Schubert told supporters. “You can’t buy an election in the county of Sacramento. Here’s to four more years.”

In San Diego County, acting interim District Attorney Summer Stephan, a Republican, handily defeated Soros-backed Genevieve Jones-Wright, 63.7 percent to 36.2 percent.

In Alameda County, longtime Democratic DA Nancy O’Malley took 62 percent of the vote compared to 38 percent for Pamela Price.

The Soros team, which spent nearly $3 million on the DA races in California, “failed to get their leftist candidate of choice elected in the same counties that had voted for Hillary Clinton for president just a couple of years ago,” columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on June 7.

The only race where a Soros-backed candidate survived was in Contra Costa County. Diana Becton, the only incumbent backed by Soros, was ahead with 49.6 percent of the vote and will face senior deputy DA Paul Graves in the November general election after he received 42 percent. Candidates must hit 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

“The results,” the Los Angeles Times noted, suggest the Soros-backed campaigns “failed to energize like-minded voters to turn out against entrenched incumbents backed by police unions in a midterm primary election. … And they appeared to underestimate the deeply rooted support that law enforcement enjoys in a state as politically blue as California.”

The LA Times’ take is “likely quite dead-on,” Chumley wrote. “But there’s an even shorter way to sum up the results of these races, and it goes like this: Soros, go home. Voters don’t want what you’re peddling.”

