Sister of homicidal North Korean dictator is the new queen of cool for MSM

February 13, 2018

CNN said she was “stealing the show” at the Winter Olympics. A Washington Post reporter praised her for “throwing shade” at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The New York Times said she got the best of Pence just with her smile. Reuters awarded her the “diplomatic gold medal.”

The U.S. mainstream media and the Trump Resistance have “found their new queen” in Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, Scott Greer wrote in a Feb. 12 op-ed for The Daily Caller. The communist regime in Pyongyang is loudly and vehemently anti-Trump, not to mention Anti-American. All good, some might say.

But what kind of man is his little sister championing?

A video of the public assassination of Kim’s older half brother at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia last year by two women using VX nerve agent went viral. Kim Jong-Un is widely assumed to have ordered the killing of the son of Kim Jong-Il that many in North Korea and China regarded as the heir apparent and certainly preferable to Kim Jong-Un.

Kim has also ordered the executions of many powerful elites including his uncle, Jang Song-Thaek who groomed him for power before and after his father death in late 2011. Married to daughter of Kim Il-Sung, Jang fostered good relations with China and was regarded as the de facto leader of North Korea while the young Kim learned the ropes. No more.

Nice. Politically correct? Apparently so

“The media can’t resist somebody throwing shade at the president and vice president, no matter how heinous the person doing so is,” Greer wrote.

Kim Yo-Jong is not just the sister of the North’s murderous dictator, she also is a top adviser to her brother as head of the brutal regime’s propaganda department.

In one of its reports, The Washington Post referred to Kim Yo-Jong as a “political princess”, saying observers at the PyeongChang Games “marveled at her barely-there makeup and her lack of bling. They commented on her plain black outfits and simple purse. They noted the flower-shaped clip that kept her hair back in a no-nonsense style.”

CNN said Kim Yo-Jong was “Seen by some as her brother’s answer to American first daughter Ivanka Trump. Kim, 30, is not only a powerful member of Kim Jong-Un’s kitchen cabinet but also a foil to the perception of North Korea as antiquated and militaristic.”

Greer noted that “These are certainly strange things to say about the propaganda minister for a brutal regime that’s responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. It becomes even stranger when a common theme in establishment media coverage of President Trump is that he is a possible dictator and journalists must be adversarial to him in order to avoid normalizing him.”

Greer continued: “But the cultural moment we live in loves a woman like Kim, and it was an added bonus she was sticking it to the Trump administration.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics “is revealing many odd things about our media culture in the age of Trump,” Greer wrote. “Journalists took seriously speed skater Shani Davis’s claim that a coin flip was somehow racist. They also celebrated a gay athlete being as rude as possible to the vice president, something that would have earn universal condemnation from the Right and Left during the last administration.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it intends to review a motion to bankroll North Korea’s participation in this year’s Olympic Games, the unification ministry said on Feb. 13.

The South and North Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council will convene on Feb. 14 morning to deliberate on the motion to pay about 2.9 billion won ($2.7 million) worth of Olympic bills for Pyongyang, the ministry said, according to a report by Yonhap.

