Sisi declares state of emergency in Egypt; ISIS had warned Christian population

April 10, 2017

Egypt’s president has declared a three-month state of emergency following two Islamic State (ISIS) bombings on Coptic Christian churches that killed at least 44 people.

“A series of steps will be taken, most importantly, the announcement of a state of emergency for three months after legal and constitution steps are taken,” President Abdul Fatah Sisi said on April 9 in a speech aired on state television and quoted by Reuters.

In late February, ISIS had released a video message vowing to target Christians, particularly in Egypt, saying Christians were their “favorite prey”, while showing footage of a December 2016 church bombing.

The first explosion on April 8 occurred in a church in Tanta, when a terrorist blew himself up during a Palm Sunday ceremony.

Less than 12 hours later, a second explosion occurred in an Alexandria church.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the two attacks.

It is estimated that Christians make up about 10 to 15 percent of Egypt’s population of 80 million.

Sisi on April 9 also announced the establishment of a new council for combating terrorism and extremism.

