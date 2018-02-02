Read it: Trump releases memo, charges FBI elite ‘politicized sacred investigative process’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2018

President Donald Trump in an early morning tweet on Feb. 2 lashed out at a “politicized” FBI after the fabled agency publicly advised against releasing a classified memo said to question how it conducted its investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Trump tweeted: “The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans — something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!”

The memo, written by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee, was released on Feb. 2.

The memo can be read here.

In an earlier statement, the FBI said it has “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Democrats on the committee said the memo omits important context.

Reuters reported that the memo contends the FBI and Justice Department failed to tell a U.S. judge that some of the information used to justify the extension of a warrant for surveillance on Carter Page included portions of the discredited Trump dossier by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

In another early morning tweet on Feb. 2, the president tweeted out the following tweet from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton:

“You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.” Tom Fitton, JW

