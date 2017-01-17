Shock and awe: Trump landing parties traumatize Washington

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2017

The comfort level in government offices has plummeted with the news on Jan. 17 that President-elect Donald Trump intends to cut the federal workforce by 20 percent.

Sources said at least two of Trump’s “landing teams” in Cabinet agencies have been tasked with making the staff cuts, which also could include a 10 percent cut in spending, political intelligence columnist Paul Bedard reported.

The cuts would target discretionary spending, not mandated programs such as Medicare or Social Security, the sources said.

The landing teams also are looking at staffing cuts over four years through attrition, a hiring freeze and reorganization, according to the Washington Examiner report.

Trump plans to cut spending to help pay for his plan to increase the Pentagon’s budget, cut taxes and build the wall on the nation’s southern border.

Presidents rarely cut spending, choosing freezes instead, the report noted.

In a sign that budget cuts are a priority, Trump has chosen Rep. Mick Mulvaney to head the Office of Management and Budget.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments