Sen. Rand Paul: We’re very lucky Sen. John McCain’s not in charge

February 20, 2017

Sen. John McCain’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s feud with the media is driven by his “personal dispute” with Trump and America is “very lucky” that McCain is not the one in the White House, Sen. Rand Paul said.

“Everything that he says about the president is colored by his own personal dispute he’s got running with President Trump, and it should be taken with a grain of salt, because John McCain’s the guy who’s advocated for war everywhere,” Paul said on the Feb. 19 edition of ABC’s “This Week.”

McCain “would bankrupt the nation,” Paul added. “We’re very lucky John McCain’s not in charge, because I think we’d be in perpetual war.”

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”, McCain warned that any suppression of a free press can lead to a dictatorial regime. He made the comments after Trump tweeted on Feb. 17 that the media is “the enemy of the American people.”

Paul said there has been no effort by the Trump administration to suppress the media, noting that no legislation has been offered to curb press freedoms.

Paul also said McCain has a history of being wrong on major foreign policy issues.

“I would say John McCain’s been wrong on just about everything over the last four decades. He advocated for the Iraq War, which I think destabilized the Middle East,” Paul said.

“If you look at the map, there’s probably at least six different countries where John McCain has advocated for us having boots on the ground.”

