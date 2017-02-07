Sen. Feinstein: Trump was ‘right’ to put Iran on notice

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2017

Liberal Democrats have been in lock-step opposing President Donald Trump, so Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s statement that the president was “right” to take a hard line on Iran was jarring.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked the California Democrat if “President Trump is right to say that enough is enough and to put the rulers in Iran on notice?”

“I think that he is right in this,” Feinstein responded. “I think that Iran is wrong in this. Let me be very clear.”

Iran last week said it had successfully test-fired two new domestically made missiles, one of them a long-range ballistic missile.

“These are not nuclear ballistic missiles, they are conventional ballistic missiles, but Iran has a lot of them,” Feinstein said. “More than anybody else in the area.”

In a statement on Feb. 1, Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, said the U.S. was putting Iran “on notice” for test-firing the missile.

“The need to test right now, I think is very dangerous and should not have happened,” Feinstein said.

Feinstein further noted that Iran “has an election coming up this year,” and the missile tests might be a political maneuver by the current administration.

“I hope that there is no more than this,” she told Wallace. “It is not going to benefit anyone for this kind of thing to continue.”

