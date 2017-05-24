Sean Hannity, only major journalist covering Seth Rich story, may be forced out at Fox

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2017

Sean Hannity’s pursuit of the truth behind the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich may end up costing Hannity his job at Fox News, reports say.

In the opening segment of his program on May 23, Hannity said: “I promise that I will continue to tell the truth. As for my future at Fox News, Media Matters is attacking. The Left is organizing an advertising boycott. I will continue to do my job to the best of my ability. I serve at the pleasure of Fox News.”

Hannity concluded the program by saying: “hopefully, I will see you again tomorrow night.”

Fox “retracted news coverage regarding Rich’s 2016 murder, which has intrigued many political followers since the DNC staffer’s body was found last summer,” the media equalizer website reported. “And there is widespread evidence that Rupert Murdoch’s sons, who now run its day-to-day operation, are fully committed to permanently wiping away its conservative programming.”

Even as Fox was backing off of the story, Hannity on his May 23 radio show said that, “I retracted nothing.”

Conflicting reports from the Washington Post and Media Matters today said Hannity had agreed to back off the story and was tweeting the opposite, respectively.

Fox posted on its website: “On May 16, a story was posted on the Fox News website on the investigation into the 2016 murder of DNC Staffer Seth Rich. The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed.

“We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted.”

Seth Rich was murdered on July 10, 2016 near his home in the Bloomingdale neighborhood in the nation’s capital. The case is still under investigation by D.C. Police.





Last year, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange implied that Rich was one of the “whistleblowers” who passed Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks.

Meanwhile, the National Security Agency under former President Barack Obama routinely spied on American citizens and failed to disclose the extent of the spying until the final days before Donald Trump’s election victory, according to once top-secret documents.

“More than 5 percent, or one out of every 20 searches seeking upstream Internet data on Americans inside the NSA’s so-called Section 702 database violated the safeguards Obama and his intelligence chiefs vowed to follow in 2011,” according to formerly classified internal report reviewed by Circa.

The Obama administration self-disclosed the problems at a closed-door hearing Oct. 26 before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The normally supportive court censured Obama administration officials, saying the failure to disclose the extent of the violations earlier amounted to an “institutional lack of candor” and that the improper searches constituted a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue,” according to a recently unsealed court document dated April 26.

“The admitted violations undercut one of the primary defenses that the intelligence community and Obama officials have used in recent weeks to justify their snooping into incidental NSA intercepts about Americans,” Circa said.

