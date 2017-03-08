Schumer wrong on Planned Parenthood: Abortion provider does not offer mammograms

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter on March 7 to blast House Republicans’ proposed replacement for Obamacare, which will cut funding to abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

“#Trumpcare cuts @PPFA funds, hurting millions of women who turn there for mammograms, maternity care, cancer screenings & more,” Schumer tweeted.

The problem with Schumer’s claim: Planned Parenthood does not provide mammograms.

During congressional testimony in 2015, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards confirmed that the abortion provider doesn’t even have mammogram machines in its clinics.

“The best Planned Parenthood defenders can say is that the organization offers physical breast exams and refers women elsewhere for mammograms,” The Daily Caller noted.

As pointed out by a fact-check at The Washington Post, though, “less than 3 percent of Planned Parenthood breast exams result in a referral for a mammogram and other specialized services.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments