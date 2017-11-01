Saudi report takes aim at Hamas, ‘Iran Emirate’ in Gaza

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2017

Hamas “has established an Iranian emirate in Gaza which is totally subordinate to the Ayatollahs,” a Saudi journalist wrote.

In an article for the Saudi daily Al-Riyadh, journalist and researcher Bina Al-Mulhoum said that Hamas suffers from an identity crisis, and that although it was a Sunni movement, it operates according to the Shi’ite Iranian model.

The article followed a visit to Iran by a delegation of Hamas leaders during which statements were made regarding the importance of Hamas strengthening ties with Iran and the continued financial and political support the terrorist organization receives from Iran.

“As is well known, Iran sponsors Sunni movements that hold radical views, including Hamas, for political purposes,” Al-Mulhoum wrote.

“There is no dispute that political support is one thing, and ethnic support is another. One of the paradoxes that should be considered by those who have tried to justify Hamas in the past is why Iran supports the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt more than it supports the Shi’ite Dawa Party in Iraq.”

The speech Oct. 1, 2011 speech by Hamas leader Khaled Masha’al at the Khamenei Palace “was a renewal of their declaration of loyalty and obedience. Masha’al served as an official of Iran’s Ayatollahs no more and no less,” Al-Mulhoum wrote.

“The problem of ideological movements such as Hizbullah and Hamas – which used to market themselves as resistance movements, whereas according to the political path taken by the two … these movements are nothing more than Iran’s ‘implementation contractors’ that deal in the people’s problems for political, economic, and material purposes. This is the dominant pattern of behavior in their activity and their perceptions, and the evidence for this is their position on the revolution in Syria, which is compatible with that of their patron, Iran.”

