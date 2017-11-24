Saudi crown prince defies Iran’s warning: ‘New Hitler of the Middle East’ must be confronted

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2017

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is soon expected to be Saudi’s new king, said that Iran’s relentless expansion in the region “needs to be confronted.”

The crown prince, in an interview with The New York Times published on Nov. 24, also referred to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as “the new Hitler of the Middle East.”

“We learned from Europe that appeasement doesn’t work. We don’t want the new Hitler in Iran to repeat what happened in Europe in the Middle East,” he said.

Earlier this month, Iran said Saudi Arabia “made a mistake” by choosing the U.S. and Israel over Iran.

“You are well aware of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power and position, and powers bigger than you have not been able to do anything against the Iranian nation,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Saudi Arabia. “The U.S. and its allies mobilized all their possibilities and power, but they could do nothing.”

The threats came one day after Saudi Arabia threatened to retaliate for an Iranian-built missile fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen at the Riyadh airport.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the firing of the missile was “a blatant act of military aggression by the Iranian regime and could rise to be considered as an act of war.”

Saudi Arabia “reserves its right to respond to Iran in the appropriate time and manner, in accordance with international law and based on the right of self-defense,” the press agency added.

Meanwhile, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), threatened Israel on Nov. 24, saying that any new war in the region will lead to the annihilation of the “Zionist regime.”

“It is a proven claim that today we say any new war will lead to the eradication of the Zionist regime. They have seen a part of the resistance front’s power during the 33-day and 22-day wars and today that the great resistance front has been formed, this word has been proven,” Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“The fate of the resistance front is interwoven and they all stand united and if Israel attacks a part of it, the other component of the front will help it (the attacked part),” he warned.

Jafari warned that Lebanon is Israel’s first target, and said that as such, Hizbullah should be armed against it to maintain security in Lebanon.

“This issue is not negotiable and the entire Lebanese nation, except a number of little puppet groups, support Hizbullah’s weapon,” Jafari said, according to Fars.

