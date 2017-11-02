‘Satan’s party’: Saudi minister calls on Lebanese to speak out against Hizbullah

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2017

Hizbullah is carrying out war against Saudi Arabia under the direction of “the lords of global terrorism (Iran),” a Saudi official said, adding that the world needs to unite against the Lebanon-based terror organization.

Saudi Minister of State for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan tweeted that Hizbullah is the “Satan’s party,” the “terrorist party” and is comparable to Al Qaida and ISIS.

“The Party of Terrorism [Hizbullah] and the one who is operating it [Iran] should not assume that its dirty behavior against the kingdom [i.e. Saudi Arabia] and the Gulf states will go unpunished. The kingdom will chop off the hand of anyone who attempts to harm it,” al-Sabhan tweeted.

“It’s not strange that the terrorist militia takes part in a war against the [Saudi] kingdom upon directions from the lords of global terrorism [i.e., Iran],” he tweeted. “What’s strange is the silence of the Lebanese government and people.”

Last month, al-Sabhan said that “American sanctions against the Terrorist Militia Party in Lebanon are good; however, the solution is [to establish] a resolute international coalition that will fight it and whoever acts with it, for the purpose of achieving regional peace and security.”

“Terrorism is terrorism and it should be fought everywhere,” al-Sabhan said. “Would the world conceivably be happy if ISIS or Al Qaida elements were present in countries’ parliaments and governments? The world must unite against the parties of evil.”

In September, al-Sabhan tweeted, “The inhuman crimes committed against our nation by the Party of Satan [Hezbollah] will no doubt have repercussions for Lebanon. The Lebanese must choose between supporting [Hizbullah] and opposing it. Arab blood is dear.”

MEMRI researchers also noted Hezbollah’s reaction.

Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah said last month that “Hizbullah is too big for al-Sabhan and his masters to confront using [their] local coalition, so they called for the establishment of an international coalition to act against Hizbullah. [Al-Sabhan] knows very well that Saudi Arabia and its leaders alone cannot do a thing against Hizbullah. They can curse it on their television channels and pay some people in the papers and the mosques [to malign it]. But what [else] can they do? That is why he needs an international coalition.”

Nasrallah added: “Today our axis is stronger than ever… in terms of gear, manpower and experience… When you have such jihad fighters you are not afraid of a braggart like [U.S. President Donald] Trump or a little boy like al-Sabhan. They do not scare us and they will change nothing… We want Lebanon to be united and to live in coexistence and brotherhood. [We want] a strong, honorable, sovereign, free and independent Lebanon. Any hand that reaches out [to harm] this country will be chopped off.”

