Russia tests hypersonic missile it says is impervious to U.S. missile defense systems

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2017
Russia has conducted the first test of a hypersonic missile it claims can fly at 6 times the speed of sound and makes U.S. missile defense systems obsolete.
Military analyst Vladimir Tuchkov told government-controlled news agency Sputnik: “It (the Zircon missile system) is expected to be added into Russia’s arsenal between 2018 and 2020.”
Sputnik suggested the Zircon missile, which was tested a year ahead of schedule, could be installed on Pyotr Veliky, Russia’s nuclear-powered missile strike ship.
The Zircon can fly at 4,600 mph, faster than any other missile known to exist.
The hypersonic missiles are a “quantum leap in technology,” defense analyst Tim Ripley told IHS Jane’s Defense Weekly.
“It will greatly reduce the reaction time that they (Western military) have to deploy their own defenses and counter-measures,” Ripley said.
Letters to the Editor __ Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation
You must be logged in to post a comment Login