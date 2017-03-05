Rusian Amb. Sergey Kislyak, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2017

Vladimir Putin’s man in D.C., Amb. Sergey Kislyak, allegedly has become very friendly with the Trump administration. And Democrats want that thoroughly investigated.

But what about the 22 times Putin’s surrogate visited the Obama White House, including several times when Hillary Clinton’s State Department was steeped in the Russia uranium scandal?

Crickets.

Kislyak appeared in the White House visitor logs as recently as September 2016 when he had a meeting scheduled with one of Obama’s senior advisers, John Holdren, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, The Daily Caller reported on March 2.

Kislyak was also listed on the logs in July 2016, March 2016, January 2016, August 2015, April 2014, February 2014, May 2013, February 2013, November 2012, December 2011, July 2011, December 2010, October 2010, May 2010, April 2010, February 2010, March 2010, December 2009 and September 2009.

The New York Times reported that leaders of a Canadian mining company with extensive U.S. uranium stakes made large donations to the Clinton Foundation at a time when Russia was acquiring the firm in a deal approved by the State Department under Hillary Clinton.

The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom was in the process of assuming control of the Canadian company, Uranium One, in three transactions from 2009 to 2013.

The Times report said the deal, which gave Russia control of one-fifth of the U.S. uranium production capacity, required approval by a committee composed of representatives of several U.S. government agencies. It said the State Department, under Clinton, “eventually signed off” on it.

The deal advanced Putin’s goal of increasing the Russian share of the world uranium supply chain.

