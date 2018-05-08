Roger Stone on Mueller probe: He ‘has, indeed, indicted a ham sandwich’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2018

Trump campaign associate Roger Stone brought some perspective to the Robert Mueller investigation on May 7 in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo asked Stone if he had been contacted by the special counsel because he was a Trump campaign adviser.

“I have not,” Stone replied. “For example, you read in the paper and you reported at MSNBC and CNBC that Mr. Mueller is probing my dinners with Rick Gates and my meetings with him at Trump Tower.”

Cuomo then told Stone that 23 people have been indicted in Mueller’s probe, insisting there is “plenty of proof of crimes.”

Stone responded: “Thirteen of them were Russians who will never come here for trial, including a caterer, meaning that Mr. Mueller has, indeed, indicted a ham sandwich.”

Stone then offered that “The president cannot be charged with a crime according to both Republican and Democrat Departments of Justice under both Clinton and Nixon, so what’s the purpose of this investigation?”

Cuomo responded: “Truth.”

Stone then said, “No, to undo the results of the last election.”

Stone’s new book “Stone’s Rules: How to Win at Politics, Business, and Life” hit shelves on May 8.

