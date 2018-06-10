‘Rocket man tacos’? Summit is capitalist bonanza for Singapore’s food merchants

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2018

Summit fever has hit Singapore’s eateries.

Restaurants are cooking up summit-themed fare to capitalize on the historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on June 12.

At Royal Plaza on Scotts, a five-star hotel restaurant, patrons can order the grilled Trump-Kim Burger, The Korea Times reported. The burger is made up of a minced chicken and kimchi patty, and seaweed, with Korean rice rolls and fries.

Foodies can wash the burger down with the Summit Iced Tea, which infuses traditional American iced tea with iconic Korean flavor honey yuzu, the report said.

Lucha Loco, a Mexican restaurant and bar in Singapore, is offering the “El Trumpo” (cheeseburger) and “Rocket Man” (Korean fried chicken) tacos, which are available until June 16.

The Rocket Man Taco, representing features Korean fried chicken, spicy dressing, pickled white radish and sesame. The El Trumpo Taco comprises a beef patty, melted cheese, lettuce, chipotle ketchup, secret sauce and pickles.

“Food brings people together and friendships are often built around the dining table,” Patrick Fiat, general manager at Royal Plaza on Scotts, told the Korea Times.

Fiat said the restaurant hopes to sell 500 Trump-Kim burgers for the week, and plans to give them away at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 12.

Another local restaurant, Harmony Nasi Lemak, has added a new summit-themed dish to its menu called the Trump-Kim Chi Nasi Lemak.

“In celebrating the upcoming summit and spreading our hope for harmony and peace, we have created a signature Harmony Nasi Lemak set,” said Zach Wen, owner and co-founder of the restaurant.

“To our limited knowledge, the U.S. is protective of the beef trade. So we want to make Trump feel good because we are using American beef,” Wen told the Korea Times. “Food also has to be harmonized. Nasi lemak has achar, pickled vegetables, so we replaced the achar with kimchi to create that balance.”

Wolf Burgers is presenting a limited-edition burger named “The Burger for World Peace”.

“The new burger celebrates the willingness of the two nations to discuss, compromise and find solutions for the greater good,” said Sarah Lin, head chef and co-owner of Wolf Burgers.

