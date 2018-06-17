Rock star: Anti-Trump pollster confirms ‘disruptor-in-chief’s success

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tactics and style rankle his detractors to no end. But, even some anti-Trumpers have to admit the 45th president is winning.

John Zogby, a Democratic pollster and frequent Trump critic, noted that the president “is the disruptor-in-chief, and he’s unconventional, erratic, anti-elite, and frankly, that is working for him right now.”

Zogby said that only former President George W. Bush was more popular than Trump among his base approaching the first midterm elections of his presidency – and Bush had just launched the war on terror against America’s 9/11 attackers.

Discussing U.S. politics with foreign reporters, Zogby said:

“His approval ratings within his own party are high. If you look today, 87 percent of Republicans give him a positive approval rating. What’s that mean? At this point in his presidency, Barack Obama had a 79 percent rating among Democrats. The only president at this point in time in the presidency to outscore Donald Trump was George W. Bush at 95 percent, and of course, by this point in time, we had launched the war in Iraq. Ronald Reagan wasn’t this high. Jack Kennedy wasn’t this high. The GOP is the party of Trump.”

In a column last month, Zogby wrote: “It is difficult to find good news about what the president is doing and what he has accomplished.”

That is not surprising given the major media continue its negative coverage of the Trump presidency at a 90-plus percent clip.

Later in the piece, the pollster resigned to the conclusion that Trump “wins almost all the time at whatever he does.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments