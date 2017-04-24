Rise of the liberal Murdochs, and the politics of advertiser boycotts

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2017

The left is using allegations of sexual misconduct to organize advertiser boycotts in an effort to destroy Fox News because it can’t compete “in the arena of cable news,” Rush Limbaugh said.

“The standard operating procedure for the left is not to level the playing field but to close it,” Limbaugh said in his April 20 broadcast.

“It’s to deny participation on the playing field, not level it. No tolerance. No fairness. Their objective is to destroy the opposition because they can’t beat the opposition in the arena of competition where both entities are battling — and that would be, in this case, cable news.”

Limbaugh, whose comments came in the wake of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s ouster, went on to explain how the campaign to damage O’Reilly and Fox unfolded.

“The New York Times runs a story, and the story talks about how valuable O’Reilly is to Fox News and how much money O’Reilly is generating, and this irritates everybody that reads the New York Times. They don’t want to see this. They don’t want to see how successful O’Reilly is. They don’t want to see how big Fox is ’cause they hate it,” he said.

“And then the New York Times lowers the boom and points out that O’Reilly is a serial whatever and has paid off $13 million to other women to shut up. There has to be an outlet for the anger. Then what happens is where the real story begins,” he said, noting that advertisers are then deluged with complaints.

Those complaints, however, are fake, Limbaugh said.

“It is a bunch of bots, Facebook bots and Twitter bots that may have been generated by no more than 10 people, made to look like tens of thousands. And that’s all she wrote,” he said.

“It’s nothing but a giant, full-fledged, manufactured smear — and don’t forget where it started. It started in the New York Times,” he said.

“The reason that it starts in the New York Times is important is because the second aspect is that corporate intrigue that I mentioned that is also behind this, and it’s… (sigh) I don’t work there, so I guess it’s not any quicksand, but there is a battle for power going on there between sons of Rupert Murdoch and Rupert — and they are not conservatives, my friends,” he said.

“Their friends are all liberal. Their wives. One of their wives works for the Clinton Global Initiative,” he said, noting that because the story was in the New York Times, it had undue influence on the circle in which Murdoch’s sons move socially.

Limbaugh said that the dynamics of Fox are changing, and to expect more change.

“It’s not gonna be the way it is for long. There’s a … shakeup coming, and it’s generational. It’s generational and political. It’s just like anything else: Nothing ever is constantly the same. There’s change everywhere,” he said.

