Reports: Trump leaning toward decertifying Iran nuclear deal

September 21, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be leaning toward decertification of the Iran nuclear deal, reports said.

“I have decided,” Trump told journalists when asked about an Oct. 15 deadline to re-certify the agreement. “I’ll let you know what the decision is.”

NBC News, citing four sources, reported on Sept. 20 that should Trump decertify the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it would shift the decision to Congress and that the president would press European leaders to renegotiate parts of the accord.

Some sources who spoke to NBC said Trump may provide the European leaders with 90 days to sign on to re-negotiations with Teheran.

Should Trump say that Iran is not in compliance with the 2015 deal, Congress would have 60 days to decide whether to re-impose sanctions waived under the deal.

The Trump administration re-certified the Iran deal in July, but officials at the time emphasized that Iran is “in default of the spirit” of the agreement.

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Sept. 19, Trump said the JCPOA was an “embarrassment” and called the government in Teheran “a murderous regime.”

“The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” Trump said. “Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States and I don’t think you have heard the last of it, believe me.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sept. 18 warned that the United States will pay a “high cost” if Trump scraps the deal.

Such an action by the Trump administration “will yield no results for the United States but at the same time it will generally decrease and cut away and chip away at international trust placed in the Unites States of America.”

