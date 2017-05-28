Reports that President Trump’s Tweet feed is on life support appear to be exaggerated

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump has returned from his widely-hailed first foreign trip, back to the nation’s capital, aka “The Swamp”, which has been boiling with rumors of scandals and his imminent demise.

Washington is awash with media reports of firings of malcontents and leakers on the White House staff.

Even more dire, for a nation always in need of entertainment, elite legal teams were being screened for combat duty to “lawyer” the president’s Twitter feed, according to the seemingly reliable reports. Trump tweets are infamous for making mincemeat of the “Mainstream Media” since the day he announced his candidacy.

If those reports are accurate, the new enforcers may not be working over the Memorial Day weekend:

From @realDonaldTrump on May 28:

8:10 a.m.: “Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!”

8:33 a.m.: “It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media.”

8:34 a.m.: “Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.…”

8:45 a.m.: “….it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!”

8:45 a.m.: “Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered”

10:43 a.m.: “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!”

In a May 26 report in the Wall Street Journal, an adviser to the president said that while a procedure to monitor Trump’s social media activity may be difficult to implement, a plan to do so is under consideration.

Most Washington insiders seemed skeptical that Trump would agree to the Twitter vetting process, according the Journal.

