Reports of drugs, homosexual orgy at Cardinal’s apartment shake Vatican

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2017

Vatican police, called to an apartment to investigate complaints from neighbors, walked in as a drug-fueled homosexual orgy was taking place, reports say.

One arrest was made, a priest (who was not named in media) who was a secretary of Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio who is president of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, which interprets laws for the Church.

The allegations of the orgy were first published by the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper.

Reports say the incident occurred in June at an apartment owned by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors.

Il Fatto Quotidiano suggested that Pope Francis was infuriated by the news and may force Coccopalmerio into retirement.

Coccopalmerio had reportedly in the past recommended the aide who was arrested for promotion to bishop. The aide was taken for detox at a clinic and hospital and was said to be “currently in retreat” somewhere in Italy, reports said.

Vatican City police were called in after neighbors complained of “constant coming and going” from the apartment and other unusual behavior, report say.

The news of the orgy comes as Cardinal George Pell, appointed to clean up the Vatican’s finances, has taken a leave of absence to defend himself against sex abuse charges in Australia.

