Reports: Las Vegas survivor who posted about ‘more than one’ gunman, dies at 28

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2017

A survivor of the Las Vegas massacre who had posted on Facebook that there was “100 percent” more than one shooter on Oct. 1 has passed away at the age of 28 from what reports say are “natural causes.”

Kymberley Suchomel, who attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and was not injured in the shooting, passed away on Oct. 9 at her Apple Valley, California home.

Suchomel’s grandmother, Julie Norton, believes Suchomel may have died in her sleep after her husband had left for work at 4:30 a.m.

“Kymberley had epilepsy and she’s always been prone to seizures – she told her friend that she recently had three focal seizures,” Norton told the Victor Valley, California Daily Press. “I believe the stress from the shooting took her life.”

Suchomel, who was taking medication for a pituitary tumor, had shared her fear of trying to fall asleep at night as the “sounds of gunfire” become louder in her head and the images of “broken and bloody bodies” flashed through her mind.

“My heart starts racing when I hear loud noises,” Kymberley told a journalist friend at the Daily Press. “I’m afraid because my heart keeping pounding and it won’t stop.”

“Over the week, Kymberley told me and several others that she was suffering ’emotionally, mentally and physically’ ” Rene Ray De La Cruz wrote. “She also shared her pain at the thought of 58 people dead and nearly 500 people wounded at the concert.

“It was like we’re all singing with Jason Aldean one minute — then people are dying all around us the next,” Kymberley said. “I can’t get that thought out of my head.”

Suchomel referenced the presence of multiple “gunmen” when she posted her eyewitness account of the Las Vegas massacre in vivid detail to her Facebook page on Oct. 4:

“We were rounding some sort of corner maybe and I looked to the right and I saw this large cowboy sitting down with his legs spread, holding a blood-soaked woman. I thought to myself ‘we NEED to hide’, but as I looked quickly for somewhere to go, the gunfire once again got closer and closer. We couldn’t hide because they (and I do mean THEY) were chasing us. That exact moment is when I started to really panic. That is the exact moment in which I thought this was it, I was going to die, I was never going to see my family again. So, as we are running, we approach this fence where men are throwing women over, and we ran up to it as they had knocked it down, so we were able to get out. As we crossed the threshold of the venue, my mind went straight to other mass shootings and hearing the victim’s families in my head talk about how they never got to say goodbye. I did not want this for my husband (who was at work) & my grandma (who had my daughter, Scarlett). So, at 10:07pm I called my husband franticly leaving him a voicemail telling him that I loved him and was in the middle of a shooting & I wasn’t sure if I would make it out alive. Next, while still running, I called my grandma to tell her the exact same thing. But the gunfire wasn’t stopping this whole time. It wasn’t ceasing. It wasn’t slowing down. And It was directly behind us, following us. Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us. But I know, I just know, that there was someone chasing us. The entire time I felt this way. The farther we got from the venue, the closer the gunfire got. I kept looking back expecting to see the gunmen and I say MEN because there was more than one person. There was more than one gun firing. 100% more than one. As we were running, we kept changing direction, because it felt like no matter what direction we took, we were being followed.”

Suchomel’s post was removed after the original article began to go viral.

