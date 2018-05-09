Reports: Israeli strikes in Syria hit missile depot held by Iran, Hizbullah

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2018

Reports from Syria on May 8 said that Israeli warplanes struck an Iranian weapons depot south of Damascus.

Syrian media reported a number of explosions were heard in the Kisweh area.

The reported attack came hours after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 15 non-Syrian pro-Assad fighters, including eight Iranians, were killed in the strike on a weapons depot run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hizbullah.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said that the Syrian army intercepted two Israeli missiles.

Israel has not confirmed it carried out the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said “In light of what is currently happening in Syria, it is necessary to ensure the continued coordination between the Russian military and the IDF.”

Earlier on May 8, the IDF asked authorities in the Golan Heights to open and prepare missile shelters over “irregular activity by Iranian forces in Syria,” across the demarcation line, Arutz Sheva reported.

“Following the identification of irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has decided to change the civilian protection instructions in the Golan Heights and instructs local authorities to unlock and ready shelters in the area,” the IDF said in a statement.

