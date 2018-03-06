Reports: Imams preaching violence against Jews in U.S. mosques

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2018

Prominent imams in U.S. mosques are preaching Jewish genocide, with one saying Muslims should “not leave a single” Jew “on the face of the Earth,” according to reports.

“Yet these radical preachers inciting anti-Semitic violence aren’t prosecuted or even permanently banished by the leadership of their mosques,” Paul Sperry, author of “Infiltration: How Muslim Spies and Subversives Have Penetrated Washington”, wrote for the New York Post.

Terrorism analysts said the incidents have increased significantly since the Obama administration ended mosque surveillance programs in 2011.

Sperry noted five incidents in just the last six months:

In February, Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan of Houston preached Muslims should “fight the Jews” after President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. After a videotaped excerpt of his lecture was translated from Arabic by the Washington-based Middle East Media Research Institute and posted online, the imam apologized and insisted he’s opposed to “all forms of terrorism.”

Also last month, Imam Abdullah Khadra of Raleigh, North Carolina invoked the same Jew-killing hadith (a collection of the sayings of Muhammad), saying the Muslim prophet “gave us the glad tidings that we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: ‘Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me,” according to MEMRI.

Also in February, Sheikh Ramadan Elsabagh of Garland, Texas, posted a recorded prayer on his Facebook page calling for Israel’s destruction: “Oh Allah, destroy the Zionists and their allies,” according to a translation by Washington-based Investigative Project on Terrorism. His sermon reportedly drew several comments of “amen, amen.”

On Dec. 8, New Jersey Imam Aymen Elkasaby invoked “martyrdom” as a means to take revenge on the Jews, whom he called “apes and pigs.” He then prayed for their annihilation, eliciting cheers from the Muslim men attending his Jersey City mosque. “Count them one by one, and kill them down to the very last one!” The Islamic Center of Jersey City said it suspended Elkasaby for one month without pay following his inflammatory sermon. Mosque president Ahmed Shaheed seemed to defend Elkasaby’s actions by arguing, “There are extremists in the Jewish, Christian and Buddhist religions, and everything can be taken in the wrong way.”

Last July, an imam at the Davis Islamic Center in Northern California preached Jews were contaminating Muslim shrines with their “filth” and called for their genocide. “Oh, Allah, count them one by one and annihilate them down to the very last one,” Imam Ammar Shahin fumed in his sermon, the Los Angeles Times reported. Shahin later apologized after a videotaped excerpt was translated, saying he let his emotions “cloud my better judgment.”

“It’s outrageous they aren’t immediately removed and investigated for what may be solicitation [to commit a crime of violence],” said FBI Special Agent John Guandolo, who now runs a counterterrorism consulting firm, Understanding the Threat LLC.

Frank Gaffney, founder and president of the Center for Security Policy, noted that a Broward County deputy sheriff is “a top official of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) – a group founded by the designated terrorist organization Hamas.”

Gaffney noted that the deputy, Nezar Hamze, who works under Sheriff Scott Israel, has for years “been allowed to provide weapons training to Sharia-supremacists at Florida mosques.”

Israel’s office is under investigation in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Had the Sheriff’s Office’s resources “been applied instead to training law enforcement or school personnel, an actual threat to public safety might have been mitigated, rather than potentially creating new ones,” Gaffney said.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments