Reports back Trump’s claim on Democrat strategy for illegal votes

June 25, 2017

After his stunning victory in November, President Donald Trump tweeted that “in addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.

New evidence suggests that Trump’s widely-criticized comment was correct.

An Investor’s Business Daily editorial suggested this outcome was “no accident” and evidence of a stealth strategy by the Democrat Party.

Just Facts, a libertarian/conservative think tank, recently released a study that used data from a large Harvard/You.Gov study that every two years samples tens of thousands of voters, including some who admit they are non-citizens who are not legally eligible to vote.

“The findings are eye-opening,” Investor’s Business Daily said in a June 22 editorial.

The Just Facts study found that, in 2008, as many as 5.7 million non-citizens voted in the election. In 2012, as many as 3.6 million voted, the study said.

In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were 21 million adult non-citizens in the U.S., up from 19.4 million in 2008.

“It is therefore highly likely that millions of non-citizens cast votes in 2016,” the editorial said, adding that “it was no accident.”

Democrats “had extensive get-out-the-vote campaigns in areas heavily populated by illegal aliens,” the editorial said. “As far back as 2008, Obama made sure that those who wanted to vote knew it was safe, announcing that election records would not be cross-checked with immigration databases.”

Also last year, the editorial noted, the Obama White House “supported a court injunction that kept Kansas, Alabama and Georgia from requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. The message was sent, loud and clear: If you’re a non-citizen or here illegally, don’t be afraid. You’re free to vote. No one will stop you.”

Investor’s Business Daily noted that a group called True The Vote, an online anti-voter-fraud website, had claimed that illegals had cast three million votes in the 2016 election.





“The media and left-wing groups immediately portrayed True The Vote as a fringe group with little credibility,” the editorial said.

“The only problem is, a study in 2014 in the online Electoral Studies Journal made a quite similar claim: In the 2008 and 2010 elections, they said, as many as 2.8 million illegal non-citizen votes were cast, ‘enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes and congressional elections,’ said the study, authored by Jesse T. Richman and Gushan A. Chattha, both of Old Dominion University, and David C. Earnest of George Mason University.”

The bombshell was this: “Non-citizen votes likely gave Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters in order to pass health care reform and other Obama administration priorities in the 111th Congress.”

The study “got little coverage in the mainstream media, and what coverage it did get was almost entirely dismissive.”

The data that are available “suggest that the number of illegal votes was substantial – probably in the millions, as Trump said – and likely had a significant impact on the election’s outcome,” the editorial said.

“Even Democrats should find this troubling; every vote cast by a non-citizen voter negates the vote of a citizen voter. It’s that simple. It’s time the Democratic Party started living up to its name and stop encouraging non-citizens and illegal aliens to vote in our elections.”

