Report: Trump to demand Iran ‘exits all of Syria’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump will push for Iran to withdraw completely from Syria, a report said.

Trump will place the demand during his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for July 16 in Helsinki, reported London-based newspaper Al-Hayat.

The report further suggests that Trump’s premise is that Russia would not be interested in paying a heavy cost to keep an Iranian presence in Syria.

Once Iran “exits all of Syria,” the U.S. will be willing to discuss a variety of options, including a continuation of the Bashar Assad regime and returning Syrian territories taken by opposition factions back to Assad’s control, the report said.

The report also quotes a Western diplomat as saying “The US will give Israel the green light to attack any Iranian presence in Syria wherever and however Israel wants to.”

The Syrian army is currently involved in a Russian-backed effort to take control of south Syria. Western nations who are members in the UN Security Council called on Russia to halt the attack on June 27.

Some 50,000 Syrians fled their homes during the recent operation in the south and Jordan stated that it would not allow them entry as they can not accept any more refugees.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments