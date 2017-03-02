Report: Senior Houthi leader killed in Saudi-led coalition airstrike

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2017

A Saudi-led coalition airstrike in southern Yemen killed a senior commander for the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, a report said.

Yahya al-Eryani and his five bodyguards were killed on March 1 near the Khalid ibn al-Walid camp east of the city of Mocha, Al Arabiya reported.

The Saudi-led coalition reportedly carried out over 30 airstrikes near the Khalid ibn al-Walid camp since Feb. 27.

Another senior Al Houthi military commander was killed in south Yemen in January.

Taha al-Moudani, a member of the Houthi Supreme Military Council, was killed in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the Nehim district.

“Houthis kept the news of his death a secret for fear of demoralizing their fighters,” Maj. Gen. Mohsen Khasrouf, chief of Yemen’s Armed Forces Moral Guidance Department, told Gulf News.

“After losing dozens of their commanders in the war, they now feel there is no point in hiding his death anymore,” he added.

Al-Moudani was said to be among the chief architects of the Houthis’ coup against internationally-recognized Yemeni president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

