Report: Rank-and-file FBI agents want to be subpoenaed to expose politicization of agency

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2018

Several FBI agents are hoping they will be subpoenaed to testify before Congress in order to reveal how former Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe politicized the agency, a report said.

Sources told reporter Kerry Picket that the FBI agents, who fear political and professional backlash, wish to become official government whistleblowers.

There is also a demand within the FBI to prosecute McCabe and Comey, the report said.

“Every special agent I have spoken to in the Washington Field Office wants to see McCabe prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They feel the same way about Comey,” one special agent said.

According to transcripts provided to the Daily Caller, the special agent said that “Activity that Congress is investigating is being stonewalled by leadership and rank-and-file FBI employees in the periphery are just doing their jobs. All Congress needs to do is subpoena involved personnel and they will tell you what they know. These are honest people. Leadership cannot stop anyone from responding to a subpoena. Those subpoenaed also get legal counsel provided by the government to represent them.”

Former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told The Daily Caller on May 22 that “There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by Comey’s behavior and McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan – who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs. They are just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”

The subpoena is preferred, a former Trump administration official told the Daily Caller, “because when you are subpoenaed, Congress then pays…for your legal counsel and the subpoena protects [the agent] from any organizational retaliation…. they are on their own as whistleblowers, they get no legal protection and there will be organizational retaliation against them.”

The special agent said: “The administrations are so politicized that any time a Special Agent comes forward as a whistleblower, they can expect to be thrown under the bus by leadership. Go against the Muslim Brotherhood, you’re crushed. Go against the Clintons, you’re crushed. The FBI has long been politicized to the detriment of national security and law enforcement.”

According to an analysis in Time Magazine earlier this month, the FBI has struggled with conviction rates for several years. In less than half the cases the FBI sent to the Department of Justice for prosecution, the conviction rate was only 47 percent in 2017. This number is far below the mean of the 72 percent average for all other government agencies, according to Time.

“They ruined the credibility of the bureau and the technical ability of the bureau, so systemically, over the past several years, they’re worried about their organizational reputation and their professional careers,” the former Trump administration staffer said, noting the bureau’s difficulty in prosecuting cases.

“They go to court and they’re just laughed at.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments