Report: Liberal Sweden created a breeding ground for terrorists

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2017

In 2017 Sweden, Islamic migrants are not assimilating, women feel unsafe in Muslim-majority neighborhoods and terrorists are being bred.

The “liberal country renowned for its generosity for more than half a century to those seeking refuge from war, poverty or oppression is now paying the price for its tolerance,” Sue Reid wrote for the Daily Mail on April 9.

In Gothenburg, the nation’s second-largest city, Swedish authorities admit Islamic State (ISIS) is actively recruiting among thousands of newly arrived young men.

At the peak of the European migration crisis in 2015, Sweden took in 163,000 migrants “from chaotic war-ridden countries, with zealously-held religious values and cultural traditions radically different to those in free-thinking Sweden,” Reid wrote.

One in seven migrants entering the European Union in recent years went to Sweden, more per capita than any other member state.

Sodertalje, near Stockholm, took in more Iraqis seeking refuge around the time of the Iraq war than America and Britain combined, Reid noted.

Rather than assimilating, the migrants “are forming a parallel society where the hatred of the police, the subjugation of women and the norms of a strict Islamic life are commonplace.”

Of the asylum seekers admitted to Sweden in 2015, 80 percent lacked identification papers so authorities found it almost impossible to find out who they were or whether they had terror links.

Another 40,000 who were let in who did not ask for asylum “simply disappeared and have not been traced by the authorities,” Reid wrote.

“The result is a dramatic demographic change and clash of cultures. Once quiet inner-city suburbs such as Tensta are turbulent with night-time riots commonplace, a distaste of police widespread, and order dangerously near breakdown.”

Only 494 of the 163,000 who arrived as asylum seekers at the height of the migration crisis in 2015 had, by last summer, found jobs or contributed to the economy.

“Into this dangerous vacuum has come hardline Islam, propagating discontent, particularly among young unaccompanied men,” Reid wrote.

“The Muslim Brotherhood, which promotes a conservative brand of Islam, has got a deep foothold in Sweden and more people are turning to it. Controversially, native Swedes are told to accept this without question.”

Tino Sanandaji, an economist with an Iranian-Kurdish background, recently described what’s happening in Sweden as being “quite disastrous.”

“This is an irreversible social experiment that no wealthy state has ever attempted,” he said. “There are almost no ideas or visions over how this can be solved. You can’t combine open borders with a welfare state.

“If you offer generous benefits, and anyone can come and use these benefits, a very large number of people will try to do that. It’s just mathematically impossible for a small country like Sweden to fund that.”

Swedish society is changing fast. “It has been described as the rape capital of Europe,” Reid wrote. “Sex assault figures, although not broken down by ethnicity because doing so is against the law, are rising.”

Sweden’s state schools – once the envy of the free world – “have been forced to advise girl pupils not to wear short skirts or walk home alone because of the danger they will be sexually attacked for perceived immoral behavior.”

When anti-terror police recently searched Stockholm for clues about terror suspect Rakhmat Akilov, “they were pelted with stones by hostile gangs of youths,” Reid wrote.

Officers had entered the suburb of Tensta, “home to thousands of migrants from Islamic countries and increasingly under the stranglehold of strict fundamentalism.

“It is where Swedish women say they feel unsafe and, as in other migrant-filled suburbs, street posters showing female images are often torn down by patrolling groups of male Muslims who scrawl the word ‘whore’ over them.”

A television advertisement recently made by a government-backed charity urged people to realize that “Sweden will never be what it once was” and to “find a way to live side by side” with the newcomers.

