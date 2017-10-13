Report: ISIS commanders set up training camp near Israeli border

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2017

Several senior-level commanders for Islamic State (ISIS) who have fled Iraq and northern Syria are running a terror training camp near Israel’s Golan Heights, a report said.

The commanders have recruited 300 local youths, according to Israel’s Channel 2. The report showed video footage of the camp and training sessions.

Abu Hamam Jazrawi, one of ISIS’s most notorious recruiters, is among the commanders who made their way to the new camp in Syria through the desert with assistance from local tribesmen, the report said.

The commanders are also running Internet propaganda campaigns from their new base near the Israeli border. The propaganda effort had been headquartered in Raqqa, the terror group’s former de facto capital in Syria, where observers say the battle to oust the terror group appears to be its final stages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel “won’t allow Islamic State figures or other enemy actors, under the cover of the war in Syria, to set up next to our borders.”

Both the ISIS-affiliated Khalid ibn al-Walid Army and the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly the Nusra Front, have been set up on Israel’s borders.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned of a potential conflict with the jihadists and said it has been preparing to respond to cross-border attacks.

