Report: Communist front groups are staging ‘spontaneous’ anti-Trump protests

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2017

Anti-Trump demonstrations painted by the major media as “spontaneous” are, in fact, “100 percent contrived, phony exhibitions of street theater” orchestrated in advance by pro-communist organizations, a report said.

One such group is the ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism).

Established in 2001 by Ramsey Clark’s International Action Center, ANSWER is staffed in large part by members of the Marxist-Leninist Workers World Party, according to Frontpage Mag.

ANSWER is an “ultra-Stalinist network” whose members served as “active propaganda agents for Serbia, Iraq, and North Korea, as well as Cuba, countries they repeatedly visit and acclaim,” wrote Libertarian author Stephen Suleyman Schwartz.

ANSWER has “consistently depicted the United States as a racist, sexist, imperialistic, militaristic nation guilty of unspeakable crimes against humanity.”

The organization was at the forefront of post-9/11 demonstrations against the Patriot Act the Frontpage report said.

It also formed aligned with other entities such as Not In Our Name (a project of the Revolutionary Communist Party) and the pro-Castro group United For Peace and Justice.

Another group behind the current anti-Trump protests is Socialist Alternative, which describes “the global capitalist system” as “the root cause of … poverty, discrimination, war, and environmental destruction.” Explaining that “the dictatorships that existed in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe were [unfortunate] perversions of what socialism is really about,” Socialist Alternative calls for a “democratic socialism where ordinary people will have control over our daily lives.”

Socialist Alternative seeks to: (a) “raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, as a step toward a living wage for all”; (b) provide “free [taxpayer-funded] … public education for all from pre-school through college”; (c) create “a publicly funded single-payer [healthcare] system as a step towards fully socialized medicine”; (d) impose absolutely “no budget cuts [on] education and social services”; and (e) legislate “a major increase in taxes on the rich and big business.”

The leaders and organizers of the anti-Trump protests “are faithfully following the blueprint of Hillary Clinton’s famous mentor, Saul Alinsky, who urged radical activists to periodically stage loud, defiant, massive protest rallies expressing rage and discontent,” the Frontpage report said. “Such demonstrations are designed to give onlookers the impression that a mass movement is preparing to shift into high gear, and that its present size is but a fraction of what it eventually will become.”

A “mass impression,” said Alinsky, can be lasting and intimidating: “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have…. The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”

