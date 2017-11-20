Report: Bill Clinton still mum on 26 flights aboard ‘Lolita Express’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2017

As hundreds of loyal aides, campaign workers and former White House officials gathered at his presidential library on Nov. 17 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Bill Clinton’s initial White House win, the former president remained silent on the flights he took aboard a sex offender’s private jet in which underage girls were offered to pedophiles.

Between 2001 to 2003, Clinton was aboard 26 flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, a Boeing 727 dubbed the “Lolita Express” which was “reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls,” Fox News noted in a 2016 report.

Clinton flew on some trips where the flight logs showed only the first names of female passengers.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Nov. 19 that it contacted the Clinton Presidential Library last week to obtain information about the former president’s relationship with billionaire Epstein, who in 2008 was convicted of soliciting sex from underage girls as young as 14.

The media office for Bill Clinton refused to respond to a variety of questions about the ex-president, his trips and his friendship with Epstein.

On one of the flights, Clinton also traveled with actor Kevin Spacey, who is now accused of having sex with an underage boy.

According to Gawker, Clinton traveled aboard the “Lolita Express” with a soft core porn actress and traveled on 11 flights with Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen, who allegedly procured underage girls for men.

Gawker reported Kellam was “accused in court filings of acting as pimps for him (Epstein), recruiting and grooming young girls into their network of child sex workers, and frequently participating in sex acts with them.”

“In January 2002, for instance, Clinton, his aide Doug Band, and Clinton’s Secret Service detail are listed on a flight from Japan to Hong Kong with Epstein, Maxwell, Kellen, and two women described only as “Janice” and “Jessica,” Gawker reported.

Clinton ditched his Secret Service agents on five of the flights, according to Fox News.

Epstein also sent his friends to his personal, 72-acre island called “Orgy Island” on Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. A team of traffickers allegedly solicited girls as young as 12 to service Epstein’s “friends,” according to Gawker. It is unknown if Clinton ever visited the island.

Women who previously reported sexual assaults by Clinton told the Daily Caller the silence from the Clinton camp over the Epstein flights did not surprise them.

“Well he’s guilty, and he knows he’s guilty. So, he’s not going to comment on anything,” said Kathleen Willey, who claims Clinton sexually assaulted her while she worked at the White House. She worked in the White House counsel’s office and in the office of the White House social secretary.

Federal prosecutors identified at least 35 young girls who were solicited by Epstein. But he U.S. government elected to have Florida state, not federal charges leveled against him.

Epstein received a literal slap on the wrist. He served 13 months of an 18 month sentence in the Palm Beach County Stockade. He was only charged with one count of soliciting an underage girl.

Epstein was even allowed to leave the jail each day to go to work as a power broker in the financial field.

He also is listed as a registered sex offender and had to make financial restitution to about 30 girls.

Epstein now spends most of his time on his island estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2015 before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to obtain records of all Secret Service expenses incurred to provide “security and or/other services” to former President Bill Clinton during his trips with Epstein.

Michael Bekesha, a Judicial Watch attorney, told the Daily Caller they never received any records from DHS.

