Report: 100,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Pennsylvania

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2018

A law firm which focuses on election integrity has found at least 100,000 cases of non-citizens being registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) on Feb. 26 said it filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of State for failing to disclose that the non-citizens are on the state’s voter rolls.

“For months, Pennsylvania bureaucrats have concealed facts about non-citizens registering and voting – that ends today,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.

PILF cited a 2017 report by City of Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt to the Pennsylvania Assembly “which detailed how a DOS/PennDOT study of non-citizen driver’s license holders matched records belonging to roughly 100,000 current voters in the statewide registration database.”

DOS/PennDOT initiated the study in September 2017 after state officials confirmed a “glitch” in the system that, since the 1990s, offered voter registration opportunities to all PennDOT customers regardless of citizenship status, PILF said.

“Prior to the study, election officials only took actions to remove ineligible non-citizens from the rolls after they self-reported their statuses,” PILF said. “A full accounting of how many registered and voted remains unclear due to the DOS’ intentionally limited transparency.”

PILF’s investigation found non-citizens registered and voted in Pennsylvania and other states.

Included in its findings:

In October 2016, PILF found dozens of non-citizens were registered to vote in Philadelphia. Half of those voted in at least one election.

In May 2017, PILF found 5,556 voters removed by the Commonwealth of Virginia as “non-citizens”. Roughly 33 percent voted. This research followed an initial October 2016 sampling that yielded 1,000 non-citizens.

In September 2017, PILF found 1,069 non-citizens within New Jersey’s voter registration system.

