Reparations, North Korea style: Analyst cites plans for nuclear armed extortion

September 29, 2017

North Korea “will be the world’s first nuclear armed extortionist,” an analyst wrote.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho publicly stated in front of the UN General Assembly that the Kim Jong-Un regime intends “to handsomely profit from their ability to enforce settlement of their alleged grievances against the world with thermonuclear weapons,” Danny Lam wrote for Second Line of Defense on Sept. 29.

“The day will certainly come in the near future when we settle all damages inflicted to our peaceful economic development and improvement of the people’s livelihood and all the sufferings imposed on our innocent women, children and elderly by the heinous and barbaric sanctions against our Republic,” Ri said at the UN.

“The DPRK already organized a national damage investigation committee to make comprehensive study of total damages inflicted on our Republic by all kinds of sanctions,” Ri said.

North Korea in 2010 had assessed damages it says the U.S. caused from 1945 to 2005 at $65 trillion, Lam noted.

Ri said at the UN that “Through such a prolonged and arduous struggle, now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force.”

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 26 that North Korea is assumed to have the capability of attacking the U.S. mainland with a nuclear armed ICBM.

“While it is not yet proven or demonstrated that North Korea can do so with a thermonuclear warhead that will survive re-entry and accurately strike a target, Dunford noted it is a matter of time,” Lam wrote.

The question now becomes “what will North Korea do with its nuclear strike capability in the future?”

“Every nuclear weapons state prior to North Korea have used their WMD capability as a defensive, last resort insurance policy,” Lam wrote. “No nuclear weapon was used in anger since 1945.”

Lam added: “U.S. policy makers since 1994 have wishfully hoped that DPRK is an anomaly that will go away on its own. But that has not happened.”

Ri’s comments at the UN show North Korea is “willing, able, and intends to use” its nuclear capability “to achieve its goals,” Lam wrote.

“These goals are not just geopolitical, but economic… North Korea’s damage claims will be used to extract tribute (or compensation) from just about every country in the post Korean war world.”

