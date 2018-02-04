Rep. Steve King: ‘Watch for Obama’s fingerprints’ on FISA memo

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2018

A trail of “fingerprints” from the classified memo released on Feb. 2 by the House Intelligence Committee likely “leads to the Obama presidency,” Rep. Steve King said.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace on April 10, 2016, then-President Barack Obama said: “I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department, or the FBI, not just in this case, but in any case.”

“Look closely for Barack Obama’s fingerprints,” King, Iowa Republican, said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday.

“I’ve just identified some that I think are fingerprints, and I think this trail leads to the Obama presidency, to Barack Obama himself, but it’s going to take some time if we get there, and I’m not certain that the evidence trail necessarily leads there. There’s an indication trail that says we need to take a look and find out.”

King continued: “But if it’s not Barack Obama, then who is it? Well, it’s Loretta Lynch, for example, and James Comey, and McCabe, and that cast of characters from Sally Yates on down. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such a long row of very high-level executive branch officials wrapped up in something here that is political partisanship, weaponizing the FBI and DOJ to do opposition research that was stimulated by the presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and [paid for with her] and the DNC’s checkbooks.”

King said further investigation is needed to determine any role Obama and his cabinet officials may have played in procuring state surveillance of Trump campaign associates Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

“[The FBI was doing] opposition research [into the] Trump campaign,” said King. “To think what that means, it looked to me like it was a fishing expedition. They had targeted Carter Page because they saw that he had direct communications with Trump, and they wanted to pick up anything they could pick up on him that could be leaked to the press.”

“[Democrats want] to destroy the credibility of the objective truth,” added King. “They will defend Barack Obama at all costs, and they’ll defend Hillary Clinton almost at all costs unless they have to sacrifice her to protect Barack Obama.”

