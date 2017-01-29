Renewed friction between Seoul and Tokyo rubs Pyongyang the right way

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct.com

The widening rift between South Korea and Japan is dangerous for the U.S. allies and is being cheered by a North Korean regime that has long been adept at exploiting differences between the East Asia allies.

While Pyongyang media revels in the fate of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-Hye, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is seen “rejoicing” that Seoul and Tokyo are unable to work together against him, according to a recent report by NKNews.org.

“This is a bad time for the ROK to be leaderless and rudderless,” the report said.

“And it’s long past time for South Korea and Japan to finally bury the past and focus on building the future. With many bonds in culture and economics as well as security, this pair ought to be close friends.”

Even the one recent bright spot in Seoul-Tokyo relations, the accord to share military intelligence, is said to be unraveling. On Nov. 23, South Korea and Japan signed the so-called GSOMIA (General Security of Military Information Agreement).

Read Complete Article . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments