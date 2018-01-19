Released emails reveal Clinton had clear awareness of security issues with her private server

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2018

Newly released documents from the State Department show then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had detailed knowledge of security issues with her private server and was warned about “overseas” and other issues concerning her emails and her personal BlackBerrys, a government watchdog group reported on Jan. 19.

An email from Justin Cooper, an aide to Bill Clinton, to Hillary Clinton dated June 6, 2011 reads: “All of your older messages will remain on the server. There is a way for me to move everything on to the new device, but the security whizzes have convinced me that this is a horrible thing to do because you also transfer any viruses, spyware and junk overseas providers hide on there. We also have some new security features and polices [sic] that I would like to add to any new berry you have – the most noticeable difference will require a more complex password. It is a constant fight to keep up with the security measures and unfortunately we keep seeing reminders of why we need to.”

The email was part of 78 pages of new documents from Clinton’s unsecured private server that were obtained by Judicial Watch in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

Cooper, who reportedly had no security clearance, asked State Department IT specialist Bryan Pagliano to build a server for Hillary Clinton in early 2009.

“The newly released documents also reveal Hillary Clinton’s knowledge of system vulnerabilities; Cooper giving computer security advice; and foreign policy advice from Sidney Blumenthal, who was rejected by the Obama administration for a position at the State Department,” Judicial Watch said.

Judicial Watch noted that three email exchanges in the 78 pages of documents include classified information:

On March 8, 2011, Hillary Clinton sent classified information regarding Bahrain to Cooper.

On Aug. 24, 2010, Clinton emailed Cooper additional classified information to print, including the secretary’s call sheet for Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

In a Feb. 13, 2010, email exchange, Hillary Clinton passed along classified information to Cooper, which originally was sent to Cheryl Mills (Clinton’s then-chief of staff) by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Carlos Pascual. The classified information included a note from Mexican Foreign Secretary Patricia Espinosa to Hillary Clinton. In the email to Cooper, Clinton asks him to “look for Espinosa’s note and respond.”

Judicial Watch said that the newly released emails also reveal that “despite Clinton’s claims that she ‘really didn’t stop to think about what kind of email system there would be,’ she was deeply involved in a wide variety of issues involving her server and her use of the non-secure email system.”

Discussions include:

A March 8, 2012, email exchange among Cooper, Pagliano and Clinton about the server and email.

A Sept. 29, 2009, email exchange between Cooper and Clinton discusses the backup of emails.

An Aug. 31, 2011, email between Cooper and Hillary Clinton discusses the setting up of Clinton’s iPad.

“These new emails refute Hillary Clinton’s repeated claims of having little or no knowledge about her email system,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “She clearly was fully in charge of setting up her outlaw email system and overseeing its use. When will the Justice Department act?”

