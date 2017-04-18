Regime change: After getting played at Mar-a-lago, China moves to control outcome in Pyongyang

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2017

China is preparing for the ultimate fallout from the current North Korea crisis, according to the new edition of Geostrategy-Direct.com.

Convinced that the Trump administration may be preparing a preemptive strike to bring regime change in Pyongyang, the Chinese Communist Party headed by Xi Jinping is acting to make sure that any replacement of the brutal Kim Jong-Un regime will be one that favors Beijing.

Troop movement have been reported near the North Korean border, and prominent Chinese analysts have gone on national TV to claim that China’s ultimate objective is not to back the erratic Kim Jong-Un regime but to seek a post-Kim Korean Peninsula that will be friendly to China and not be part of the alliance with the United States.

The Trump administration seems to be first and foremost concerned about Kim’s nuclear weapons, not necessarily making North Korea a part of the American sphere of influence according to the Geostrategy-Direct report that will be published this evening at 9 p.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met his match in U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida when the two leaders met for the first time representing their respective countries, according to the report. Xi came with big plans but left virtually empty handed.

Trump broke the normal diplomatic protocol by significantly lowering the usual ceremonial pomposity expected by the Chinese supreme leader.

Geostrategy-Direct . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments