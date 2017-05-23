Record? British sniper kills ISIS jihadist in Mosul from 1.5 miles away

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2017

A British SAS sniper pulled off one of the longest recorded shots in history when he killed an Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist in Mosul from 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) away.

The British soldier’s shot took three seconds to reach his target, hitting the jihadist in the throat and killing him, the Daily Mail reported.

The ISIS jihadist was also a sniper who shot at other soldiers before he was killed, the report said.

The shot is more than 500 meters further than the longest recorded shot – that of U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Chris Kyle, who in 2008 hit a target in Baghdad from more than 1,900 meters away.

The weapon used by the British sniper was a CheyTac M200 Intervention gun which costs as much as $14,000 and has the capability to vaporize a person’s organs on impact.

